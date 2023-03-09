Stage-I of GRAP revoked as overall AQI of Delhi improves significantly

All agencies concerned of the State Governments / GNCTD in the NCR have to ensure that all statutory directions, advisories, orders etc. issued by the Commission are followed strictly and implemented in letter and spirit, including the rules / regulations / guidelines issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and CPCB and related instructions/ guidelines issued by the respective State Governments / GNCTD and Pollution Control Boards / DPCC for the major contributing sectors such as dust mitigation from construction/demolition, emissions from industrial operations/vehicular segments, open biomass burning etc.