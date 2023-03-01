Stage-II of GRAP rolled back as overall AQI of Delhi improves

NEW DELHI : The Sub-Committee invoking actions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) advised relaxing the ongoing restrictions under Stage-II of GRAP and roll it back with immediate effect in the entire NCR on Wednesday.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi has significantly improved from level 291 (upper end of poor category) on 26 February to 178 (moderate category) recorded today.

In view of this improvement and the meteorological/ weather forecasts by IITM/ IMD, the sub-committee met to review the current air quality scenario.

“While reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR and other aspects, the Sub-Committee noted that forecasts by IMD/ IITM do not indicate the overall AQI of Delhi to slip into ‘Very Poor’ category in the coming days and is likely to remain in ‘Moderate’ category," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

Based on earlier decisions of the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under GRAP, order dated October 19, 2022 for invocation of actions under Stage-II was revoked on 1 February, 2023.

Further, actions under Stage-II of GRAP were re-implemented on 16 February in view of the air quality forecasts by IITM/ IMD predicting the overall AQI of Delhi to deteriorate from 17 February.

“As the air quality prediction by IMD/ IITM indicates no significant deterioration of air quality of Delhi in the coming days with highly favourable conditions for dispersion of pollutants because of good wind velocity and high ventilation index, the Sub-Committee, accordingly has decided to revoke the order, issued vide dated 16th February, 2023 for implementation of actions under Stage-II of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR," the ministry added.

All actions under Stage-I of GRAP will however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR does not deteriorate further in the coming days, it said.

The Commission has appealed to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow steps mentioned in the citizen charter under GRAP. Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC are advised to ensure strict implementation of all actions of Stage-I under GRAP in the entire NCR.

“The Commission will closely watch the air quality scenario in the coming days and will review the situation accordingly," the ministry added.