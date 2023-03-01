Stage-II of GRAP rolled back as overall AQI of Delhi improves
- The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi has significantly improved from level 291 (upper end of poor category) on 26 February to 178 (moderate category) recorded today
NEW DELHI : The Sub-Committee invoking actions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) advised relaxing the ongoing restrictions under Stage-II of GRAP and roll it back with immediate effect in the entire NCR on Wednesday.
