Stage-II of GRAP rolled back as overall AQI of Delhi improves

“As the air quality prediction by IMD/ IITM indicates no significant deterioration of air quality of Delhi in the coming days with highly favourable conditions for dispersion of pollutants because of good wind velocity and high ventilation index, the Sub-Committee, accordingly has decided to revoke the order, issued vide dated 16th February, 2023 for implementation of actions under Stage-II of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR," the ministry added.