Places of religious worship in Maharashtra , which were shut since the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in March, reopened today with strict coronavirus protocols in place. Early in the morning, devotees were seen visiting Lord Vitthal's temple at Pandharpur in Satara, Saibaba's shrine in Shirdi, Goddess Tulja Bhavani's temple in Osmanabad and the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

The reopening of the places of worship coincided with the Diwali 'Padwa', which is an important festival in the state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced reopening of the places of worship, but also cautioned people, saying it cannot be forgotten that the "demon of coronavirus" still persists and called for following discipline.

According to the SOPs laid down by the government, only asymptomatic people will be allowed inside places of worship and wearing of face mask is mandatory for devotees. The number of people to be allowed inside such places in a particular time slot will be decided on the size of the structure and ventilation.

Devotees will have to maintain social distancing, while management of such places will have to conduct thermal scanning and make available hand wash or sanitisers, according to the SOPs.

Touching of statues, holy books, idols is not allowed and large gatherings continue to remain prohibited.

Among other guidelines, physical offering of 'prasad', distribution or sprinkling of holy water is not allowed.

Staggered time slots, QR codes, and 1,000 devotees a day

The Siddhivinayak temple's chairman Aadesh Bandekar on Sunday said only 1,000 devotees will be allowed inside the temple every day in staggered time slots to be booked through a mobile phone application.

"Devotees will have to download 'Shri Siddhivinayak temple' application on their mobile phones to book slot for darshan. They will need to fill in their details and book an appointment, following which a QR code will be generated with a time slot. QR codes for 1,000 people will be generated during the day," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Online booking, negative Covid-19 certificate

The Sai Baba temple in Shirdi welcomed devotees today after almost seven months. The visitors were allowed only after making a booking online for a specific time slot. Also people visiting the temple had to show a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR result at the gate.

Maharashtra currently has 86,470 active cases, according to Union Health Ministry data.

