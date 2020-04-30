NEW DELHI : India will shortly announce guidelines for a staggered exit from the 40-day-long lockdown starting 4 May, setting the stage for a revival in economic activity that has ground to a standstill since last month.

The home ministry is set to share details of the guidelines that will initially ease curbs in green zones, or districts that have not reported coronavirus cases in 28 days.

“New guidelines to fight #covid19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come," a home ministry spokesperson said in a tweet on Wednesday.

As the 40-day nationwide lockdown nears an end, the economy is staring at a precipice. Swiss bank UBS on Wednesday projected the country’s economy to contract 3.1% if mobility restrictions stay in place until end-June and economic activity returns to normal by end-August.

While the home ministry is yet to furnish details of the relaxations starting 4 May, it had already allowed partial resumption of agricultural, industrial and manufacturing operations across the country on 15 April.

On Wednesday, the Union home ministry took the first step towards allowing interstate movement of stranded persons. It said all stranded persons, including migrant workers, across the country could move back to their home states after clearing a health check.

Buses to transport them have to be sanitized and organized by the state.

Wednesday’s announcement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking stock of the situation across the country in a meeting with chief ministers on Monday.

“Efforts of states should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange and thereafter into green zones," Modi said at the fourth such interaction with chief ministers over the pandemic.

Most states are in favour of continuing the lockdown in red zones.

The government is exploring a decentralized strategy to exit the lockdown, involving dividing the nation into green, orange and red zones.

While both the Centre and states are looking at ways to revive the economy, states fear a swift lifting of curbs may lead to a surge in infections.

The Union government on 19 April permitted stranded migrant workers to return to their place of work within the same city.

While workers who are housed in relief camps were first required to register with the local authorities, the ministry also ordered skill mapping to be carried out on the basis of their suitability for jobs—subject to the workers being cleared of covid-19.

However, the ministry has made it clear that all social distancing norms are to be followed, and has made sure that no activity will resume in the containment zones and hotspots across the country.

