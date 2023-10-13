Stainless steel policy likely next year, says JSL’s Abhyuday Jindal
He also said JSL isn’t interested in bidding for mines that Vedanta is auctioning
New Delhi: The steel ministry is in the final phase of talks to officially launch the National Stainless Steel Policy next year, a top official concerned with the matter told Mint. “We are constantly in talks with the ministry, and the process of officially launching the National Stainless Steel Policy is in its final stage," Abhyuday Jindal, managing director of Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) said on the on the sidelines of a startup summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.