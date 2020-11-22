Stalin hits back at Amit Shah, calls dynasty politics barb a 'trick'

The Minister also demanded the DMK to list out what it had done for Tamil Nadu when it held the reins of power. Party treasurer T R Baalu alleged the BJP regime at the Centre has only betrayed Tamil Nadu so far by ignoring Tamil and imposing Hindi, and 'damaging' social harmony. Listing several projects like the ₹908 crore Nemelli desalination plan, Baalu said these were the achievements of his party-led regime.