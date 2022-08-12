Stalin says free bus service is not freebie, calls it economic revolution2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 05:04 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM says scheme has ensured an 8-12 per cent savings for the families of the beneficiaries
Tamil Nadu CM says scheme has ensured an 8-12 per cent savings for the families of the beneficiaries
Listen to this article
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday claimed that the free bus service for women in Tamil Nadu is an “economic revolution". The minister also said that the scheme should not be confined to the narrow aspect of freebies.