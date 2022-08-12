Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday claimed that the free bus service for women in Tamil Nadu is an “economic revolution". The minister also said that the scheme should not be confined to the narrow aspect of freebies.

MK Stalin was chairing a meeting of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission. He claimed that the free bus services for women have ensured 8 to 12% of saving for the families.

"Eighty percent of its beneficiaries hail from backward and the Adi Dravida communities and this is not just a matter of joy but also a good pointer of the Dravidian model rule," Stalin said according to news agency PTI.

The free bus service for women is one of the key initiatives of the Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

"Due to this scheme, the families (of the beneficiaries) see 8-12 percent savings in their income which I would call an economic revolution. Therefore, rather than confining this scheme meant for women as freebies, it should be seen as an economic revolution that has happened among the poor people," he added.

The scheme comes after the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister have raised concerns over the freebies offered by political parties to win elections.

Prime Minister even called it “revadi" culture and asked the youth to be beware of such kind of politics. He called it “very dangerous" for the development of the country.

Finance Minister and Delhi CM Spar Over Freebies

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of twisting the freebie debate. She asserted that free education and health are responsibilities of a welfare state and not freebies.

Arvind Kejriwal has earlier questioned the BJP-led central government that why suddenly the Centre is opposing free education, medicine, food, etc. He even questioned the health of Central finances.