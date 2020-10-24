Stalin slams TN CM over 7.5% quota for govt school students in medical courses

The people are "ready" to weigh justice and injustice in the Assembly elections next year, he said. Palaniswami had said on Friday that Stalin was trying to derive political mileage on the quota issue. The protest was to condemn the "incompetent" Palaniswami government, which could not get the students quota cleared and against the "non sanction of approval" to the Bill by Raj Bhavan, Stalin said. "As regards the Governor he is a very brisk person," Stalin said adding Purhoit toured Tamil Nadu immediately after assuming office (2017) "violating" traditions. Purohit's extensive tour led to doubt as to whether the Governor or Palaniswami helmed Tamil Nadu as the Chief Minister, he alleged. "What is the necessity for such a brisk person to delay this matter. What is the reason,?" he asked. The Governor was under the impression that Palaniswami would not raise questions on the student quota issue, but "Stalin, DMK will ask and this protest demonstration evidences that," the DMK leader said. The NEET results were out and medical counselling should start and only if the Governor assented to the Bill, government school students would get reservation, he said. Thanking the Governor for replying to his letter seeking early approval for the Bill, Stalin wondered why it should take 3 to 4 weeks for Purohit to decide on the Bill.