Former Karnataka Assembly Speaker Daradahalli Byregowda Chandregowda passed away at the age of 87. He had a vast political career, serving as an MLA, MLC, and member of Lok Sabha, representing different political parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former Karnataka Assembly Speaker Daradahalli Byregowda Chandregowda who took his last breath in the Chikkamagaluru district in the early hours today. He was 87 years old. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “Anguished by the passing away of DB Chandregowda Ji. A stalwart of public service, his extensive experience as MP, MLA, and Minister in Karnataka has left an indelible mark."

“His deep understanding of our Constitution and commitment to community service were noteworthy," the Prime Minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandregowda was born on August 26, 1936, in Daradahalli, Mudigere Taluk, Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka. He had a vast political career in which he worked with different political party spectrums. He was a three-term MLA, an MLC, and a three-term member of the Lok Sabha.

He was first elected to the 5th Lok Sabha in 1971 from the Chikmagalur constituency, representing the Congress party. He was re-elected to the 6th Lok Sabha in 1977, ANI reported.

In 1978, he resigned from the Lok Sabha to make way for the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to contest. Her victory in the by-election gave the Congress the much-needed boost post-emergency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was a Member of the State Legislative Council, once, from 1978 to 1983 representing the Indian National Congress. Chandre Gowda was a Member of the State Legislative Assembly for three terms representing the Janata Dal from the Thirthalli Legislative Assembly Constituency from 1983 to 1985.

He, again, contested from Thirthalli Legislative Assembly Constituency on a Janata Dal Ticket and was a Member of the House between 1989 and 1994.

Chandregowda had entered the State Legislature Assembly from Sringeri Consultancy in 1999 on a Congress Ticket and served as the Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs until 2004. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2009, Chandre Gowda contested from Bangalore North Parliamentary Constituency and entered Lok Sabha, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chandre Gowda was a Member of the Rajya Sabha in 1986 representing Janata Party, which later became Janata Dal. He represented Praja Socialist Party, Karnataka Kranti Ranga, Janata Party, Janata Dal, Indian National Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party, which is also a rare feat in the Political History of Karnataka.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.