12 dead, 13 injured in stampede at Jammu's Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan

Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan: The stampede was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees who have come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year, the officials said.
A stampede had broken out in Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan located in Katra triggered by a heavy rush of devotees on Saturday morning. The stampede occurred outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills.
“12 dead, 13 injured in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by stampede," said J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh to ANI.
“12 dead in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Casualties from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and 1 from Jammu & Kashmir; more details awaited. Injured being taken to Naraina Hospital after rescue," said Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre to news agency ANI.
The injured have been taken to Naraina Hospital after the rescue.
PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over the deaths in stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir.
Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri@manojsinha_Ji, Ministers Shri@DrJitendraSinghJi,@nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation.
“An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra, J&K. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," said PM Narendra Modi
An official from the police control room in Reasi town said in a brief communication that a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan has occurred.
Senior officials and shrine board representatives are on the spot.
