Stampede in Andhra Pradesh: Several feared dead in crush at Venkateswara Temple; CM Naidu reacts

At least nine people have been reportedly killed in a stampede at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, multiple media reports said on Saturday.

The stampede was a result of a huge rush of devotees on Ekadashi.

Commenting on the tragedy, Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called it a “shock”.

“The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” wrote the CM on X.

“I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures,” he added.