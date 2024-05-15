Several social media users, including Opposition leaders, slammed the partial suspension of Mumbai Metro services which caused massive chaos at Ghatkopar station during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow on May 15.

A near-stampede-like situation arose at Ghatkopar metro station in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 15, after the authorities briefly suspended train services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar stations amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Maximum City.

Due to PM Modi's road show, the metro services were shut from 6 pm, which is usually when office-goers start returning home. However, the services were resumed at 7:46 pm.

Several social media users, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, took to X, formerly Twitter, to share videos of the massive crowd at Ghatkopar metro station.

"PM Modi in Mumbai for campaigning, public services go for a toss for security reasons and has led to creating massive chaos," Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on ‘X’.

Independent journalist and author Kunal Purohit also shared a video of the chaotic situation and said, “Terrible planning by Mumbai’s Metro and Rail agencies towards PM Modi’s roadshow today. A near-stampede at Ghatkopar station because of closure."

The Congress Mumbai unit said the chaotic scenes at the metro station due to the sudden halt are deeply concerning.

"The sudden halt of Mumbai Metro during PM Modi's roadshow is causing havoc. With no advance notice, commuters are left stranded, and the chaotic scenes captured on video are deeply concerning," posted the Mumbai Congress on X.

The Congress unit in Kerala accused PM Modi of creating trouble for lakhs of passengers by forcing the Mumbai metro to temporarily shut down for his election campaign. “If it's Modi, despair is guaranteed," it tweeted.

An X user also questioned why wasn't a notice given a day in advance and who is responsible for this disruption.

To campaign for BJP Lok Sabha candidates from the financial capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow from Ashok Silk Mills in Ghatkopar (West), and thousands of people gathered on both sides of the road to greet him.

The roadshow was to conclude at Prashavnath Chowk in Ghatkopar (East).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and BJP candidates Mihir Kotecha and Ujjwal Nikam were among the leaders who attended the roadshow.

The voting for six seats in Mumbai and adjoining Thane and Kalyan Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 20 in the fifth and last phase of voting in Maharashtra.

