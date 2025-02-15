Stampede at New Delhi Railway station, 15 people injured

At least 15 people were injured in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 9:55 pm.

“A call was received that 15 people had been injured in a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station,” reported ANI quoting New Delhi Railway station.

Four fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

Several videos on social media platforms showed huge crowed at the station.

Though the exact cause of the stampede remains unclear, reports suggest that the stampede took place on platform number 14 and 15, as a huge crowd reached the station to catch trains for Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Authorities immediately dispatched rescue teams and four fire tenders were rushed to the site to assist in the relief efforts, reported PTI quoting DFS chief Atul Garg.