Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he stood by his decision to ban liquor in Bihar. He said some people had turned against him because he ordered liquor ban and he was serious about it. “Those who are against it, feel bad. It's a different matter, they might have their own opinion. But we listened to the people- both men and women. I stand against liquor," he said.

He also said that it is not as if the crime had increased in the state. “The crime figures have not increased. If something happens, action is taken. Administration and Police are active and action is being taken wherever something is happening," he added.

“At some places other incidents have occurred, an incident of Naxals have been reported from one location. It's being probed. It's a different matter but the incidents of general crime have come down. I'd also like to add that the crime rate has come down after liquor ban," Kumar added.

Earlier this month, 32 people died in the state after consuming spurious liquor.

Nitish Kumar has called a high-level meeting over the liquor ban on November 16 (Tuesday). "We have called a high-level meeting over the situation of liquor ban on November 16. During the meeting, we will analyse where we are lacking in implementing the complete prohibition law in the state and we will take further decision accordingly," the chief minister had said last week.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.