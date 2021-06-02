Stand by our request to Dominica to extradite Mehul Choksi to India: Antigua PM

"As Minister with responsibility for Citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda, I hereby propose to make an order pursuant to section 8 of the Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship Act, Cap. 22 to deprive you of Antigua and Barbuda citizenship on the grounds of wilful concealment of material facts and/or false representation to support your application for citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda," said the notice signed by Browne and sent to Mehul Choksi. He was required to respond to it in a month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}