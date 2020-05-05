MUMBAI: Standard Chartered Bank India on Tuesday said it has appointed Kusal Roy as its head of retail banking.

Roy has over 25 years of experience in retail banking, payments industry and the non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector.

Prior to joining Standard Chartered Bank, he was the managing director and chief executive at Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. During his career, Roy has held various senior roles in ICICI Bank, Barclays Bank and Citibank India.

Roy will report to the bank’s India chief executive Zarin Daruwala, and regional head of retail banking for ASEAN and South Asia Sebastian Arcuri.

“... I am confident that Kusal will build on the momentum, and also contribute to the strategic leadership of the franchise as a key member of the Country Management Team," said Daruwala.

Roy did his bachelor of technology (BTech) from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur and post-graduation from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

