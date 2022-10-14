Standards are key to control markets, bring innovations in manufacturing: Goyal

New Delhi: Standards are the new patents and those who control standards, control markets, prices, processes, manufacturing and innovations, said Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said in his message on World Standards Day celebration organized at Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) headquarters.
New Delhi: Standards are the new patents and those who control standards, control markets, prices, processes, manufacturing and innovations, said Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal said in his message on World Standards Day celebration organized at Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) headquarters.
The Union Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, standards are considered as a key pillar of growth. He mentioned that PM Modi gave the world the mantra of LIFE i.e ‘Lifestyle for Environment’. When a nation sets benchmark for standards, it’s a reflection upon its strong foundation and potential he added.
The Union Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, standards are considered as a key pillar of growth. He mentioned that PM Modi gave the world the mantra of LIFE i.e ‘Lifestyle for Environment’. When a nation sets benchmark for standards, it’s a reflection upon its strong foundation and potential he added.
He said that BIS should become a benchmark for quality control, quality assessment and quality assurance. He further said that BIS, as the National Standards Body should act as a facilitator for the industry by formulating Standards that support Zero defect, Zero effect and should emerge as a global player and pioneer in the field of standardization.
He said that BIS should become a benchmark for quality control, quality assessment and quality assurance. He further said that BIS, as the National Standards Body should act as a facilitator for the industry by formulating Standards that support Zero defect, Zero effect and should emerge as a global player and pioneer in the field of standardization.
The minister encouraged all concerned to pledge to make India a quality conscious nation and make Indian quality a matter of pride for every Indian.
The minister encouraged all concerned to pledge to make India a quality conscious nation and make Indian quality a matter of pride for every Indian.
Goyal mentioned that the theme of the World Standards Day shares India’s vision for a better world with focus on standards and sustainable development, as the country is also striving to become a quality conscious nation with an emphasis on sustainability.
Goyal mentioned that the theme of the World Standards Day shares India’s vision for a better world with focus on standards and sustainable development, as the country is also striving to become a quality conscious nation with an emphasis on sustainability.
He said that with the mantra of quality and sustainability, India can create brand value for Indian products across the world. He opined that BIS must revise and add sustainability in the existing standards for the new standards they create as a part of National Action Plan.
He said that with the mantra of quality and sustainability, India can create brand value for Indian products across the world. He opined that BIS must revise and add sustainability in the existing standards for the new standards they create as a part of National Action Plan.
The minister asked BIS to facilitate businesses and industries by ensuring safety, quality and cost competitiveness and liability of products. BIS should aim to be pioneer in the global world and beat out foreign and non-standard products, Goyal added.
The minister asked BIS to facilitate businesses and industries by ensuring safety, quality and cost competitiveness and liability of products. BIS should aim to be pioneer in the global world and beat out foreign and non-standard products, Goyal added.
In his message on further improvement in the functioning of BIS, the Minister said that BIS must look at the analysis and setup additional labs across the country and modernize the existing labs.
In his message on further improvement in the functioning of BIS, the Minister said that BIS must look at the analysis and setup additional labs across the country and modernize the existing labs.
Goyal said that such mapping of labs has been done in past and he is confident that in next few months, BIS will ensure high quality modern labs for both the industry and consumers.
Goyal said that such mapping of labs has been done in past and he is confident that in next few months, BIS will ensure high quality modern labs for both the industry and consumers.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.