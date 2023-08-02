Standing committee on IT says DPDP Bill should be enacted into law at the earliest to safeguard citizens' data3 min read 02 Aug 2023, 01:11 AM IST
The Committee stress the urgent necessity for the early enactment of a robust and all-encompassing legislation that effectively safeguards citizens' data and privacy
New Delhi: The standing committee on communications and IT has said in its report on citizens data security and privacy, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, that the digital personal data protection (DPDP) bill should be the main legislation for data handling and privacy and should be enacted into a law at the earliest to safeguard citizens' data and their privacy.
