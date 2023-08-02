Standing committee on IT says DPDP Bill should be enacted into law at the earliest to safeguard citizens' data

Legal experts said that the committee’s report could be considered unconstitutional if it has reviewed a draft legislation. “The Committee report comes across as contentious—in its observations, the Committee clearly alludes to having based its observations on the 2022 draft of the DPDP Bill. It is unconstitutional for any committee to have reviewed a draft legislation before it has been tabled in Parliament. This raises a major question—highlighted by the IT minister's statement that the Committee was not shown the Bill itself, yet," said a senior policy consultant who did not want to be named.