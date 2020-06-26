Standoff worsens on China border

High-resolution satellite images put up on social media on Thursday show a strengthening of Chinese positions along the shores of Pangong Tso in Ladakh, an area claimed by India.

The latest images—not authenticated by the Indian army or defence ministry—also show no reduction or pull-back of troops by either side along the Line of Actual Control, or LAC, in Ladakh.

In fact, the images show substantial Chinese construction inside areas claimed by India in the mountain folds along the banks of the lake between areas known as Finger 4 and 6. While India claims the areas till Finger 4 and used to patrol till Finger 8, China has now built new structures between Finger 4 and Finger 6 areas, which will hinder Indian patrols up to Finger 4.

Another satellite image seems to show Indian and Chinese troop positions in the Hot Springs area one of the key areas where tensions spilled over.

Satellite images put out by the @detresfa_ Twitter handle on Wednesday showed that the Chinese had rebuilt a structure in Galwan whose demolition by Indian troops had triggered the violent 15 June face off.

A person a familiar with the developments on Thursday said the two countries would take time to disengage and de-escalate tensions, rejecting news reports that said that some troops had been pulled back by the Chinese side after a second round of talks at the level of senior military commanders on 22 June.

A second person familiar with the matter said India had sent in reinforcements to Depsang plains—north of Galwan near a strategic road that connects the town of Leh with the advanced landing strip at Daulet Beg Oldie, the highest in the world.

Depsang plains was the scene of a Chinese intrusion in 2013, just ahead of a visit to India by Chinese premier Li Keqiang.

The 2013 standoff was resolved after three weeks and several rounds of meetings between senior military officials of the two sides.

New Delhi on Thursday acknowledged for the first time a major buildup of Chinese troops along the line of actual control and said that it violated an agreement between the two countries, signed in 1993.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via