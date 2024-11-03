Standup comedian Utsav Dixit arrested for rash driving, Porsche crash in Hyderabad

Standup comedian Utsav Dixit allegedly drove his luxury car in a rash manner and rammed it into the boundary walls of KBR Park in Hyderabad.

Livemint
Published3 Nov 2024, 03:43 PM IST
Standup comedian Utsav Dixit arrested for rash driving, Porsche crash in Hyderabad
Standup comedian Utsav Dixit arrested for rash driving, Porsche crash in Hyderabad(Utsav Dixit/Facebook )

Utsav Dixit, a stand-up comedian and businessman, was arrested on Sunday in connection with a road accident involving a Porsche at KBR Park in Hyderabad, city police reportedly said.

Utsav Dixit, (33) a resident of Banjara Hills, allegedly drove his luxury car in a rash manner and rammed it into the boundary walls of KBR Park in the early hours of Friday. He then left the car and fled the scene, Telangana Today reported.

Also Read | Stunt goes wrong: Mumbai teen killed in freak accident as cycle hits wall

Initial investigation indicated that the crash occurred due to reckless driving, causing Dixit to lose control of the vehicle, Assistant Commissioner of Police S. Venkat Reddy was quoted by Mathrubhumi as saying.

The accident was reported around 5:45 am on Friday when a person informed police about it.

Also Read | Watch: Pant bats despite injury in ‘car accident knee’, smashes 6s and 4s

Upon arrival, patrolling officers found a red Porsche with a damaged front and missing number plate. With regard to the missing registration plate for the car, police were quoted by Deccan Chronicle as saying that Dixit noticed that it had broken during the collision. He placed the pieces in the dickey of the vehicle and left the spot.

Further investigation revealed a broken plate inside the car.

Following the crash, a suo-moto case was registered based on the patrolling officers’ report.

Also Read | Govinda makes first appearance after accidentally shooting himself, says this

Dixit was traced and subsequently arrested after police verified available evidence. His driving licence was seized. He was then subjected to alcohol and drug testing, with results pending, according to legal procedures.

Police said that Dixit had left the house reportedly after a domestic issue, and was going to distribute sweet boxes to fellow stand-up comedians. Police produced him before a court under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, an expert with the luxury car dealership explained that the accidents involving high-end cars are not caused by the driver alone. The driver should be aware of the aerodynamics, tyres, servicing and car performance, he said.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 03:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaStandup comedian Utsav Dixit arrested for rash driving, Porsche crash in Hyderabad

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.