Standup comedian Utsav Dixit allegedly drove his luxury car in a rash manner and rammed it into the boundary walls of KBR Park in Hyderabad.

Utsav Dixit, a stand-up comedian and businessman, was arrested on Sunday in connection with a road accident involving a Porsche at KBR Park in Hyderabad, city police reportedly said.

Utsav Dixit, (33) a resident of Banjara Hills, allegedly drove his luxury car in a rash manner and rammed it into the boundary walls of KBR Park in the early hours of Friday. He then left the car and fled the scene, Telangana Today reported.

Initial investigation indicated that the crash occurred due to reckless driving, causing Dixit to lose control of the vehicle, Assistant Commissioner of Police S. Venkat Reddy was quoted by Mathrubhumi as saying.

The accident was reported around 5:45 am on Friday when a person informed police about it.

Upon arrival, patrolling officers found a red Porsche with a damaged front and missing number plate. With regard to the missing registration plate for the car, police were quoted by Deccan Chronicle as saying that Dixit noticed that it had broken during the collision. He placed the pieces in the dickey of the vehicle and left the spot.

Further investigation revealed a broken plate inside the car.

Following the crash, a suo-moto case was registered based on the patrolling officers’ report.

Dixit was traced and subsequently arrested after police verified available evidence. His driving licence was seized. He was then subjected to alcohol and drug testing, with results pending, according to legal procedures.

Police said that Dixit had left the house reportedly after a domestic issue, and was going to distribute sweet boxes to fellow stand-up comedians. Police produced him before a court under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.