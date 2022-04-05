Loans worth more than ₹30,160 crore have been sanctioned to over 1,33,995 accounts in the last six years under the government’s Stand Up India Scheme which aims to promote entrepreneurship at the grassroots level, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The scheme, launched on 5 April 2016 with the aim of empowering aspiring Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women entrepreneurs, has supported more than 1.33 lakh new job-creators and entrepreneurs having more than 1 lakh women promoters in the last six years.

“As we commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Stand-Up India Scheme, it is heartening to see that more than 1.33 lakh new job-creators and entrepreneurs have so far been facilitated under this Scheme. More than 1 lakh women promoters have benefitted from this Scheme during its six years of operation. The Government understands the potential these rising entrepreneurs have in driving economic growth through their roles as not just wealth-creators but also job-creators," Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The objective of Stand-Up India is to promote entrepreneurship among women, Scheduled Castes (SC) & Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories, to help them in starting a greenfield enterprise in manufacturing, services or the trading sector and activities allied to agriculture. The scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs10 lakh and ₹1 crore to at least one Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe borrower and at least one woman borrower per bank branch of Scheduled Commercial Banks.

The scheme envisages upto 15% margin money which can be provided in convergence with eligible central/state schemes. While such schemes can be drawn upon for availing admissible subsidies or for meeting margin money requirements, in all cases, the borrower shall be required to bring in minimum of 10% of the project cost as own contribution.

