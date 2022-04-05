Stand-Up India scheme: Over 30,160 crore loans sanctioned in 6 years

“As we commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Stand-Up India Scheme, it is heartening to see that more than 1.33 lakh new job-creators and entrepreneurs have so far been facilitated under this Scheme. More than 1 lakh women promoters have benefitted from this Scheme during its six years of operation. The Government understands the potential these rising entrepreneurs have in driving economic growth through their roles as not just wealth-creators but also job-creators," Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

