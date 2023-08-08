Stanlow Terminals, Eni UK join hands to advance carbon transport, storage projects1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Stanlow Terminals and Eni UK will evaluate opportunities to establish an open-access CO2 transport and storage terminal which will be capable of receiving, gathering and storing CO2
New Delhi: Stanlow Terminals Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Eni UK Ltd, the UK subsidiary of global energy company Eni, to explore the development of carbon dioxide (CO2) collection, shipping, and storage at the Stanlow Terminal location and then deliver the received CO2 into Eni UK’s carbon transport and storage infrastructures currently being developed in the North West region of the UK.