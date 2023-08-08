New Delhi: Stanlow Terminals Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Eni UK Ltd, the UK subsidiary of global energy company Eni, to explore the development of carbon dioxide (CO2) collection, shipping, and storage at the Stanlow Terminal location and then deliver the received CO2 into Eni UK’s carbon transport and storage infrastructures currently being developed in the North West region of the UK.

“Stanlow Terminals and Eni UK will evaluate opportunities to establish an open-access CO2 transport and storage terminal which will be capable of receiving, gathering and storing CO2 from industrial emitters and other sources via shipping from dispersed locations," the company said in a press release.

The objective is to ultimately connect multiple emitters with Eni UK’s licenced storage location through an open access system, facilitating the future sequestration of substantial volumes of CO2, it added.

Developing CO2 ship transportation will play a significant role in the expansion of CCS infrastructure, by offering feasible and flexible routes between sources and storage sites. The infrastructure would provide many more industrial companies the opportunity to transport captured CO2 for storage in depleted gas fields.

The agreement follows Stanlow Terminal’s announcement of plans to also develop open access green ammonia facilities on the River Mersey, supporting the ambition of Essar Energy Transition to become Europe’s leading integrated energy transition hub.

Michael Gaynon, chief executive officer of Stanlow Terminals, said, “This memorandum of understanding is the latest milestone in Stanlow Terminals‘ ongoing commitment to leading the UK’s low carbon transformation. As part of Essar Energy Transition, investing in energy transition infrastructure, we are building on our expertise in collection, storage and shipping and putting the North West economy at the forefront of the UK’s energy transition to net zero."

Stanlow Terminals operates under the umbrella of Essar Energy Transition (EET), a venture launched in February 2023. EET is committed to a significant investment of $3.6 billion towards a range of low carbon energy transition projects over the next five years, with a pronounced focus on the North West of England.

Eni UK, a leader in the HyNet North West consortium, is at the forefront of carbon dioxide transport and storage development in the North West of the UK. This consortium is dedicated to transforming one of the UK’s most energy-intensive industrial regions into the world’s first low-carbon industrial cluster.