Stanlow Terminals, Eni UK join hands to advance carbon transport, storage projects

New Delhi: Stanlow Terminals Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Eni UK Ltd, the UK subsidiary of global energy company Eni, to explore the development of carbon dioxide (CO2) collection, shipping, and storage at the Stanlow Terminal location and then deliver the received CO2 into Eni UK’s carbon transport and storage infrastructures currently being developed in the North West region of the UK.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}