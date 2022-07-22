Star Air to expand regional air connectivity with addition of two aircrafts

Star Air to expand regional air connectivity with addition of two aircrafts2 min read . 12:56 PM IST
The regional carrier has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for two Embraer E175 aircrafts
Star Air, the aviation vertical of Sanjay Ghodawat Group is all set to expand India's regional air connectivity with the addition of two aircrafts.
The regional carrier announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for two Embraer E175 aircrafts with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), one of the largest Regional Aircraft Lessors in the world.
The decision was announced during a press meet held by Embraer at the Farnborough International Airshow, UK, in presence of senior officials from Embraer and Star Air.
In a statement issued by the regional carrier, it said that with unparalleled potential, India's regional sectors are one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world, adding that Star Air is striving to establish a fleet of Embraer aircrafts that will improve regional connectivity.
It further stated that Star Air pledges to support the growing demand across India by offering the right capacity at affordable fares as the airline prepares for the Ministry of Civil Aviation's plans to build 100 airports.
Stating that it is eager to welcome the E175 to the Indian skies, Star Air mentioned that the aircraft has no middle seats and provides best-in-class legroom with comfortable seating arrangement.
Currently operating in 18 destinations across India, Star Air which has a flying range of 2,200 nautical miles is all geared up to grow and expand its regional presence, added the regional carrier.
According to Shrenik Ghodawat, Director - Star Air, after witnessing a strong recovery in air travel, the airline is excited to partner with Embraer as it constantly aims at connecting India and making travel accessible, reliable, and affordable.
He further said that as the fastest-growing Indian regional airline, the regional carrier is excited to touch new horizons and explore the skies with great vigor.
The E175 aircraft will not only add flexibility and efficiency to the airline's network but will also strengthen its customer relations by helping them in providing fliers with an unparalleled experience, added Ghodawat.
Star Air, in its statement also announced that pending the signing of the lease agreement, the airline is confident of starting E175 operations by November 2022.
Presently, the airline operates scheduled flights using its 5 ERJ-145 to connect 18 Indian destinations including Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhuj and Bidar.
