Star Air to start direct flights from Jamnagar to Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Star Air to start direct flights from Jamnagar to Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Premium
Star Air offers scheduled flight services to 13 Indian destinations
10:47 AM IST Livemint

Star Air will be the first airline in India to operate non-stop flights between Jamnagar, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Star Air has announced new non-stop air routes between the cities of Jamnagar, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with direct flight operations beginning tomorrow. 

Star Air will be the first airline in India to operate non-stop flights between Jamnagar, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. This service will help thousands to travel safely and conveniently by making their journey faster and easier. 

After achieving to expand its operations to Jamnagar and Hyderabad, Star Air will now focus on expanding its network to Nagpur and few other cities. 

Currently, it offers scheduled flight services to 13 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat and Tirupati. 

"Our new route between Jamnagar, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru will not only save our customers time but also increase convenience. We are dedicated to providing the best aviation services at the most reasonable prices. Star Air is proud to operate the first direct flight between these cities and achieve stellar travel connectivity," said Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman - Star Air. 

Star Air is celebrating the launch of its new air route by announcing an introductory starting fare at 3,699/- and aims to operate flights every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. 

