Star Health launches policy for outpatient expenses with 1-year term. Details here

Star Out Patient Care Insurance Policy is launched with the aim to bridge the gap between expenses related to in-patient hospitalisation, which is catered to by the health insurance industry, and outpatient expenses
Star Health and Allied Insurance, a standalone health insurance company, announced the launch of Star Out Patient Care Insurance Policy, which aims at providing complete health and wellness benefits to customers at an affordable cost. Claims processing procedure will be entirely digital, said Star Health and Allied Insurance.
The insurer said in its statement that the Star Out Patient Care Insurance Policy is launched with the aim to bridge the gap between expenses related to in-patient hospitalisation, which is catered to by the health insurance industry, and outpatient expenses. “Today in India more than 60% of all health care costs are related to outpatient expenses which includes doctor consultation charges, medicines bills and lab tests. But most health insurance products address expenses only related to in-patient hospitalization leaving the customer and his family uncovered for their day to day health care expenditure."
Star Out Patient Care Insurance Policy is a standalone cover that provides access to doctors, clinics and diagnostic centres all over India. The policyholder can avail unlimited virtual tele-consultations, unlimited in-clinic consultation, pharmacy expenses and diagnostic tests up to the sum insured in any of the networked facilities on a cashless basis.
The policy is available on individual or floater basis and can cover up to six family members. The minimum entry age for adults is between 18 years to 50 years and for dependent children, from 31 days to 25 years.
“Medical inflation has increased costs of all treatments. Today, outpatient care like consultation charges, medicine bills and diagnostics tests come at a significant cost. In most cases, these are essential treatments that a person can’t do without. Over time, this builds up to a huge cost burden for people. Star Out Patient Care Insurance Policy aims to cater to every segment of the society by providing a much-needed health cover for outpatient expenses," said Vikas Sharma, executive director, Star Health and Allied Insurance.
The policy has four sum insured (SI) options that customers can choose from - cover of ₹25,000, ₹50,000, ₹75,000 and ₹1 lakh for a policy term of one year.
The policy will also cover pre-existing diseases after a waiting period of one, two and four years in the platinum, gold and silver plans, respectively.
“At the time of renewal, customers are eligible for a discount of 25% on premium after every block of two continuous claim free years," the insurer said in its statement. Star Health and Allied Insurance is India’s first standalone health insurance company.
