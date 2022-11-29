Star Health launches policy for outpatient expenses with 1-year term. Details here

The insurer said in its statement that the Star Out Patient Care Insurance Policy is launched with the aim to bridge the gap between expenses related to in-patient hospitalisation, which is catered to by the health insurance industry, and outpatient expenses. “Today in India more than 60% of all health care costs are related to outpatient expenses which includes doctor consultation charges, medicines bills and lab tests. But most health insurance products address expenses only related to in-patient hospitalization leaving the customer and his family uncovered for their day to day health care expenditure."