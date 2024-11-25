Star Health Unveils 'Star Arogya Digi Seva' to Bridge Healthcare Gaps in Rural India

• Combines telemedicine with Mobile Health Units for doorstep healthcare services • Program targets 5 Aspirational districts in TN & AP & TG in 74 villages in 10 districts, focusing on non-communicable diseases • Focuses on diabetes, hypertension management, and iron nutrition awareness CHENNAI, India, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Health Insurance, India's leading health insurance provider, today announced the launch of its transformative CSR initiative 'Star Arogya Digi Seva' in collaboration with the Center for Chronic Disease and Control (CCDC). This innovative program combines telemedicine technology with Mobile Health Units, to revolutionize healthcare delivery in underserved communities. The initiative will serve underserved individuals in 5 Aspirational Districts across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, in 74 villages spanning 10 districts, focusing on addressing non-communicable diseases and preventive healthcare. Mr. Anand Roy, MD & CEO of Star Health Insurance, emphasized the initiative's significance: "Star Arogya Digi Seva is more than just a CSR project — it is a commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or circumstances. By combining technology with on-the-ground services, we are creating a healthcare model that empowers communities, prevents diseases, and transforms lives. At Star Health we are deeply invested in keeping people healthy and are thus driving initiatives in preventive health care and wellness. Also, we are aligned with IRDAI's mission of 'Insurance for All' and are committed to drive awareness on adequate health cover in rural India." Through this technology-enabled solution, Star Health aims to bridge the critical healthcare gap in rural India, bringing quality medical care directly to those who need it most. The program's innovative approach integrates cutting-edge telemedicine technology with fully-equipped Mobile Health Units. These specialized units will provide comprehensive diagnostic services and testing, real-time consultations with healthcare professionals, immediate treatment and care, and regular follow-up services. A particular emphasis will be placed on diabetes and hypertension management, along with iron nutrition awareness and education programs. A key strength of Star Arogya Digi Seva lies in its patient-centric approach. The telemedicine component enables remote consultations and follow-up care. Meanwhile, the Mobile Health Units ensure that physical examinations and treatments are available at people's doorstep. The initiative will initially focus on three key regions in Tamil Nadu: Ramanathapuram, Manapparai, and Chennai. It is Star Health Insurance's vision to ensure quality healthcare is accessible to all Indians, particularly in underserved communities. Through this initiative, Star Health reinforces its position as a leader in innovative healthcare solutions, while making a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of individuals. About Star Health and Allied Insurance Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH) is a market leader in standalone health insurance in India. The Company commenced operations in 2006 and is India's first standalone health insurance Company. Star Health Insurance provides health, personal accident and travel insurance to customers. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred private health insurance companies in India, with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor-made products to cater to the needs of customers across cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses and senior citizen, women and children specialized suite of health insurance offerings. Star Health is India's first health insurance Company to settle over 1 crore claims. Star Health Insurance has a strong multi-channel distribution network, with 902 offices, with 14,000 network hospitals, over 7,42,000 licensed agents, robust bancassurance and financial institution partners, and 17,000 employees. In FY24, Star Health's gross written premium stood at INR 15,254 Cr, with its net worth at INR 6,339 Cr. For more information, visit www.starhealth.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566375/Star_Arogya_Digi_Seva.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401495/4977585/Star_Allied_Logo.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

