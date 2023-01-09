Star India asks BCCI for discount, Byju's wants to encash bank guarantee1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 04:37 PM IST
In November, Byju's had communicated to the BCCI that it wants to exit as the jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team
India's home season media rights holder Star India has asked the cricket governing body BCCI for a ₹130 crore discount in the existing deal. While jersey sponsor Byju's, which is on its way out, wants the board to encash bank guarantee worth an estimated ₹140 crore to honour the current agreement.