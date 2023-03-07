Rajiv Jain, GQG's chairman and chief investment officer, will meet clients and investors in Australia this week and will explain the company's rationale behind its investment in Gautam Adani's empire, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

GQG Partners, a US-based boutique firm that bets on safe, defensive stocks, invested ₹15,446 crore in the embattled Adani Group, which is trying to recover from a selloff triggered by a short-seller report.

GQG bought shares in four Adani Group companies – Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, and Adani Enterprises Ltd.

It has purchased the stock from the Adani family trust. The deal happened through secondary market block deals. Jefferies India Private Limited brokered the deal.

“Adani companies own and operate some of the largest and most important infrastructure assets throughout India and around the world," Jain said. “We believe that the long-term growth prospects for these companies are substantial."

Stake purchase raises queries

The stake purchase has raised queries from an Australian pension fund client of GQG, at a time when major investors, including Norway's sovereign wealth fund, were selling the stock.

Jain is meeting some of GQG's clients in person while doing conference calls with others, according to a Reuters report.

"Rajiv Jain is visiting Australia this week to meet with investors. The trip was planned well in advance of the Adani purchase," the report said.

"It's also an opportunity to respond to any questions they have about the business including the Adani investment," it added.

This will be Jain's first visit to Australia since the company listed on the ASX in 2021, the statement said.

A January report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research alleged stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens by Adani, and flagged concerns over debt levels.

However, the group has rejected the allegations and denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the embattled Adani Group said it prepaid share-backed financing of ₹7,374 crore, as part of its promoters' commitment to cut overall leverage backed by shares of the Group's listed companies.

