Star investor Rajiv Jain to meet Australian investors after ₹15,446 cr Adani investment1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 01:52 PM IST
- GQG Partners invested ₹15,446 crore in the embattled Adani Group, which is trying to recover from a selloff triggered by a short-seller report
Rajiv Jain, GQG's chairman and chief investment officer, will meet clients and investors in Australia this week and will explain the company's rationale behind its investment in Gautam Adani's empire, according to a company statement on Tuesday.
