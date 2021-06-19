India's ace athlete Milkha Singh will be accorded a state funeral on Saturday evening, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced.

The Punjab government will also observe a day of state mourning in the wake of the passing away of the track and field legend.

"Have directed that late Milkha Singh Ji will be given a state funeral by our government," Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to say.

"Also, Punjab will observe one day of state mourning as a mark of respect to the departed legend," he added.

The cremation will take place at 5 pm, a spokesperson for the family, said earlier.

The Punjab CM had earlier tweeted to express his condolences for Milkha Singh's demise.

"Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji's demise. It marks the end of an era and India and Punjab are poorer today. My condolences to the bereaved family & millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir!," read his tweet.

The 91-year-old Milkha Singh died on Friday night after a month-long battle with Covid-19. He had lost his former national volleyball captain wife Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

The Padma Shri awardee, who was nicknamed 'The Flying Sikh' for his accomplishments, is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

Condoling Milkha Singh's demise, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Union Territory Administrator, V P Singh Badnore said, "Extremely grieved at the demise of #Flying Sikh# Padma Shree#Milkha Singh Ji." "India has lost another precious life to #Covid. His contribution in the field of sports will be remembered forever," Badnore tweeted.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said India has lost a great athlete. "Milkha Ji has left us but he will always inspire every Indian to shine for the country. ‘Flying Sikh' will always live in the hearts of the Indians," Khattar tweeted.

