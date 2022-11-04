Bengaluru’s Vidyarthi Bhavan served an unexpected VVIP guest on Thursday-- Zev Siegl, the co-founder of the coffee chain company Starbucks.
The iconic restaurant served Siegl masala dosa and filter coffee. The Starbucks co-founder was in the city to attend an investors' conference and stopped by the restaurant to enjoy some local food.
After exiting the restaurant, Siegl left a note for the eatery. The note was shared by Vidyarthi Bhavan on social media. It read, "It was an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee, and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle". Siegl drew a doodle of a steaming coffee cup of coffee with three stars on it.
The famous Bengaluru restaurant posted pictures of Siegl with staff. In a Twitter post, the restaurant wrote, "happy and proud" to have hosted Siegl.
Siegl co-founded Starbucks an international chain of coffeehouses, in 1971. He served as a Vice President and director till his departure from the company in 1980. He now works as a start-up consultant and business advisor.
Recently, the same restaurant shared a photograph of Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who visited the eatery in 2019.
Vidyarthi Bhavan’s managing partner Arun Adiga told Indian Express, "The senior Murthys (Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty) who were regular to VB had brought Rishi (Rishi Sunak), his wife Akshata Murthy and their children to taste the ‘masala dosae’ one evening. At that time, I had no idea about his political image and I had learned that he was an economist who was working closely with the UK government".
