After exiting the restaurant, Siegl left a note for the eatery. The note was shared by Vidyarthi Bhavan on social media. It read, "It was an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee, and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle". Siegl drew a doodle of a steaming coffee cup of coffee with three stars on it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}