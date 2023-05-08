Starbucks India overhauls menu

Starbucks India overhauls menu3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 08:00 AM IST
The new menu selection will also include a smaller 6 oz cup size called ‘Picco’, which will be available in six hot beverages including cappuccino, latte, filter coffee, masala chai, elaichi chai, and hot chocolate.
New Delhi: Starbucks India, the 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Ltd and the American multinational coffee chain, is revamping its menu in the country to draw in a larger customer base and drive profitability from its existing stores. The coffee chain is planning to offer a range of locally-inspired beverages and low-priced food and drink options to appeal to a wider audience.
