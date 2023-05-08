Starbucks India overhauls menu

“Today, we are in 340 stores in 43 cities, and towns, across the country. As we go to newer towns and newer catchments, we need to obviously get new consumers, because as we open new stores, we want to make them more profitable. And as we go to newer consumers, we realize that we need to create newer locations so that people come more often to Starbucks; secondly, we need to attract newer consumers and to attract newer consumers we also realize that we needed to make certain changes which make Starbucks a bit more familiar mainly for those who are not used to a Starbucks store or our offering," he said.