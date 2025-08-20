Starlink partners with UIDAI: To use Aadhaar for quick, KYC-compliant customer verification process — here's all we know

Billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Communication has partnered with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to enable a “quick and KYC-compliant” process for customers in India.

In an official statement on August 20, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said the satellite internet provider will use Aadhaar-based verification to onboard customers in India, promising a “smooth, secure and very easy” process.

The ministry release added that Aadhaar's face authentication solution is gaining faster momentum due to its ease of usage and convenience for Aadhaar number holders.

Starlink partners with UIDAI: What we know… Use of Aadhaar, one of the most trusted digital identity systems, will ensure that Starlink's customer onboarding is “quick, paperless, and compliant with Know Your Customer (KYC) norms”, as per the ministry statement.

The partnership signifies synergy between India’s trusted digital identity joining hands with global satellite technology, the statement added.

Aadhaar e-KYC will facilitate the onboarding of users seamlessly, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements while delivering high-speed internet to households, businesses, and institutions.

Aadhaar authentication by users will happen on a voluntary basis as per the existing rules.

'Use by global satellite internet provider demonstrates scalability, reliability' The ministry in its statement added that the use of Aadhaar authentication by a global satellite internet provider “demonstrates the scalability and reliability of India’s digital infrastructure”.

“It highlights how Aadhaar can enable innovation in service delivery while ensuring transparency and accountability,” it added.

The statement noted that the appointment of Starlink Satellite Communication as a Sub-Authentication User Agency and Sub-eKYC user agency was done in the presence of CEO UIDAI Bhuvnesh Kumar; Deputy Director General UIDAI Manish Bhardwaj and Parnil Urdhwareshe, Director, Starlink India.

Elon Musk's Starlink in India On August 1, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed that the Elon Musk-led company has received approval to roll out satellite-based internet services in India. He added that Starlink has been granted a Unified Licence by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

