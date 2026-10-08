Starlink row: Govt rubbishes Elon Musk's remarks on ‘oligarchs’ as ‘baseless’, hails India's ‘fair’ framework

The Ministry of Communications issued a statement on Thursday, following SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's remarks against Indian ‘oligarchs’ for blocking Starlink communication services in the country. The government said it has put in place a “fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework” for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services.

"The suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is baseless and misconceived," the ministry said without explicitly referring to Musk's comments a day earlier.

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On Wednesday, a social media post by Elon Musk went viral. The SpaceX and Tesla boss had shared ‘DogeDesigner's' post, which gave pointers on why India needs Starlink.

Musk reshared the X post, saying, "Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are. This is a crime against the people of India!"

What Indian govt said: ‘Fair and non-discriminatory' framework The Ministry of Communications did not name Musk in its statement on Thursday, but acknowledged the post, which was “being circulated on social media, regarding the fairness of India’s regulatory framework for satellite communication services and suggesting that it is being applied in a discriminatory manner.”

Rubbishing Musk's claim, the minister said, “…the suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is baseless and misconceived.”

The ministry said, “The Government has put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services.”

“Under this, telecom licences have been granted to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite services based on non-geosynchronous satellite orbit based satellite communications, as part of its commitment to enable provision of satellite communication services in India,” the government said.

Under the terms and conditions of the license, every such licensee is required to demonstrate compliance with security conditions. This is aimed at ensuring that services provided meet various security requirements to ensure safety of all users and their data,” the minister added.

The statement noted that the security assessment is currently underway for all three licensees. “As and when this process is completed for a licensed entity, it may proceed to the next step of seeking assignment of spectrum,” the ministry stated.

The government further informed that at present, all three entities are broadly at the same regulatory stage. “As such, the suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is baseless and misconceived,” it said.

India's Starlink project India’s two biggest private telecom operators, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Bharti Airtel, together account for roughly 910 million broadband subscribers, more than 80 percent of the country’s market, according to the latest government data cited by Bloomberg.

Musk’s broadside marks a sharp turn from last year, when SpaceX signed deals with Bharti Airtel and Reliance’s Jio Platforms Ltd. to offer Starlink’s services in India.

Bharti is one of the largest shareholders in Eutelsat Communications, operator of the Eutelsat OneWeb satellite network that’s one of Starlink’s biggest low-Earth orbit competitors worldwide.

Reliance has its own satellite ambitions through Jio Satellite Communications and its joint venture with Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES SA.

Jio, OneWeb and Starlink are among the three companies that have received India’s satellite-communications licenses, although none has yet fully switched on commercial services, Bloomberg reported.

In June, it was reported that India had effectively frozen final approvals for Starlink’s commercial launch due to security concerns. Security agencies under the country’s home ministry withheld clearances for the low-Earth orbit service to begin operations, sources had told Bloomberg.