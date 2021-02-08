OPEN APP
At Star India, Gupta was pivotal in establishing the sports broadcasting space.

Star's Sanjog Gupta reappointed to chair FICCI's sports committee

2 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 01:59 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Gupta has played a key role in driving vectors of Ficci's national agenda in sports including the creation of task force for fantasy sports and eSports

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) on Monday announced the re-appointment of Sanjog Gupta, head-sports, Star India, as the chairperson to its sports committee for 2021. Ficci is the first national chamber of commerce to establish a dedicated sports vertical under the aegis of the sports committee.

Gupta’s leadership will be instrumental in driving greater attention from India Inc. to the growing ecosystem of sports and the creation of a conducive environment for continued investment, Ficci said.

"Sanjog’s leadership has been instrumental in driving attention from India Inc. to the significant and growing territory of sports. Given his knowledge and expertise in this sector, we are confident that his continued leadership will steer the committee to transform our industry vision into reality," said Uday Shankar, president, Ficci.

Chanakya Chaudhary, vice president - corporate services, TATA Steel Ltd, Jamshedpur, Shabnam Panjwani, executive vice-president, corporate marketing & communications, Edelweiss Securities Limited, Mumbai, and Dr. Amit Bhalla, vice-president, Manav Rachana University, Faridabad, will co-chair this committee.

"The sports committee plays a pivotal role in the ecosystem of bringing together stakeholders across the private and public sector...I am committed to driving forward Uday’s vision of fostering a multi-sport culture in India," said Gupta.

FICCI said Gupta has played a key role in driving vectors of its national agenda in sports including the creation of task force for fantasy sports and eSports. As a subset of the sports committee, the task force recommends guidelines and act as a regulatory and development body for fantasy sports & eSports in India.

At Star India, Gupta was pivotal in establishing the sports broadcasting space, delivering marquee national and international broadcasts, watched in over 200 countries, ranging from Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC Cricket World Cup, Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League. He also partnered with the Sports & Youth Affairs Ministry to launch Khelo India, an initiative which seeks to drive youth participation in sports.

