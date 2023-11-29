Star-studded, high-budget spectacle films fizzle out after big openings
Theatre owners and trade experts say the word-of-mouth around films has become hugely critical and audiences are no longer stepping out for even big stars
NEW DELHI : Contrary to the perception that big-budget films featuring mainstream stars and high on visual spectacle or slick action stunts are shining at the box office, especially post covid, recent Bollywood titles such as Tiger 3, Adipurush, and Ganpath have fizzled out, in some cases, failing to build on big openings.