Start discussion on free pension, perks of parliamentarian first: Varun Gandhi
Gandhi was referring to his party leader Sushil Modi's notice in the Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on 'ending the culture of freebies'.
Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi on 3 August raised his finger against his party's aide Sushil Modi and said before questioning freebies given to the public, there should be a discussion on pension and perks of parliamentarians.
While referring to his party leader Sushil Modi's notice in the Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on 'ending the culture of freebies', Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote (in Hindi), "Before pointing fingers at the relief given to the public, we should look within."
He added, "Why not start the discussion by doing away with all other facilities including pensions for MPs."
Apart from this, he also raised the issue of rising prices of LPG cylinders and said crores of beneficiaries of the Ujjawala scheme are not able to afford a refill.
"In the last five years, 4.13 crore people could not afford a single refill of LPG, while 7.67 crore refilled it only once. With rising prices of gas used for domestic purposes and negligible subsidies, 'Ujjwala chulhas' of the poor are extinguished," Gandhi said.
"Is this how the promise of 'clean fuel, better life' going to be fulfilled?"
With PTI inputs.
