Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Start investing 55 per month in this government scheme and get 36,000 pension per year

Start investing 55 per month in this government scheme and get 36,000 pension per year

Each member of the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan is entitled to a minimum assured pension of Rs. 3000 per month.
2 min read . 11:19 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

In case of an eligible couple, the amount scales up to 72,000.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Here is a government programme that enables you to invest as little as 55 per month and get an annual pension of 36,000. Let's talk about the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) in more detail.

Here is a government programme that enables you to invest as little as 55 per month and get an annual pension of 36,000. Let's talk about the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) in more detail.

Each member of the PM-SYM is entitled to a minimum assured pension of Rs. 3000 per month after they reach the age of 60. By that calculation, a person can get 36,000 per year as pension. In case of an eligible couple, the amount scales up to 72,000.

Each member of the PM-SYM is entitled to a minimum assured pension of Rs. 3000 per month after they reach the age of 60. By that calculation, a person can get 36,000 per year as pension. In case of an eligible couple, the amount scales up to 72,000.

If the pension subscriber passes away while the beneficiary is receiving the annuity, the beneficiary's spouse is entitled to receive half of the pension as a family pension. Only the spouse is eligible for a family pension.

If the pension subscriber passes away while the beneficiary is receiving the annuity, the beneficiary's spouse is entitled to receive half of the pension as a family pension. Only the spouse is eligible for a family pension.

Also Read: Agnipath scheme: Indian Navy receives 9.55 lakh applicants; over 80k women

Also Read: Agnipath scheme: Indian Navy receives 9.55 lakh applicants; over 80k women

When an eligible beneficiary who has made regular contributions becomes permanently disabled before turning 60 years old for any reason and is unable to continue making contributions under this Scheme, his or her spouse has the option of continuing with the Plan going forward by making regular contributions as necessary or withdrawing from the Plan by receiving the share of the beneficiary's contributions deposited, plus interest as actually earned by the Pension Fund.

When an eligible beneficiary who has made regular contributions becomes permanently disabled before turning 60 years old for any reason and is unable to continue making contributions under this Scheme, his or her spouse has the option of continuing with the Plan going forward by making regular contributions as necessary or withdrawing from the Plan by receiving the share of the beneficiary's contributions deposited, plus interest as actually earned by the Pension Fund.

How much to contribute?

If you are 18, which is the lowest eligible age for entry; you have to pay 55 per month. Against that, the government will pay an equivalent amount. At the highest eligible age for entry, 40, you have to pay 200 per month and the government will pay an equivalent amount for that as well.

How much to contribute?

If you are 18, which is the lowest eligible age for entry; you have to pay 55 per month. Against that, the government will pay an equivalent amount. At the highest eligible age for entry, 40, you have to pay 200 per month and the government will pay an equivalent amount for that as well.

NPS scheme: 5 reasons to opt this pension plan for better return with minimum risk

NPS scheme: 5 reasons to opt this pension plan for better return with minimum risk

Are you eligible for PM-SYM?

You must fall between the entering age range of 18 to 40 years. You must belong to the following line of employment: home-based workers, street vendors, mid-day meal workers, head loaders, brick kiln workers, cobblers, rag pickers, domestic workers, washer men, rickshaw pullers, landless labourers, own account workers, agricultural workers, construction workers, beedi workers, handloom workers, leather workers, audio-visual workers, and similar other occupations.

Are you eligible for PM-SYM?

You must fall between the entering age range of 18 to 40 years. You must belong to the following line of employment: home-based workers, street vendors, mid-day meal workers, head loaders, brick kiln workers, cobblers, rag pickers, domestic workers, washer men, rickshaw pullers, landless labourers, own account workers, agricultural workers, construction workers, beedi workers, handloom workers, leather workers, audio-visual workers, and similar other occupations.

Also Read: NPS account holders may get minimum assured return scheme this year

Also Read: NPS account holders may get minimum assured return scheme this year

You shouldn't be protected by the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, or the New Pension Scheme (NPS) (EPFO). Additionally, he or she shouldn't pay income taxes.. Also, your monthly income should be 15,000 or less per month.

You shouldn't be protected by the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, or the New Pension Scheme (NPS) (EPFO). Additionally, he or she shouldn't pay income taxes.. Also, your monthly income should be 15,000 or less per month.

You will need to have an Aadhaar number, a mobile phone, and a savings account. Aadhaar number, savings bank account number, or Jan-Dhan account number may be used by the qualified subscriber to enrol for PM-SYM at the closest CSCs on a self-certification basis.

You will need to have an Aadhaar number, a mobile phone, and a savings account. Aadhaar number, savings bank account number, or Jan-Dhan account number may be used by the qualified subscriber to enrol for PM-SYM at the closest CSCs on a self-certification basis.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.