‘Start picking up stray dogs from all localities…’: Supreme Court tells Delhi authorities, ‘if any person comes in way…’

Calling the stray dog situation in the city "extremely grim," the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Delhi government and municipal bodies to begin removing stray dogs from all local areas without delay and house them in designated dog shelters.

Issuing a series of directives to address the rising number of dog bite cases, the court also warned that any individual or organisation obstructing the authorities from carrying out the removal of strays would face strict legal action, PTI reported.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said as of now, the dog shelters be created to accommodate around 5,000 stray dogs and sufficient personnel should be deployed there to sterilise and immunise the canines.

It said the stray dogs should be kept at dog shelters and not be released on streets, colonies and public places.

"We are issuing these directions keeping larger public interest in mind," the bench said, adding that infants, young children should not at any cost fall prey to stray dog bites leading to rabies.

It also directed the authorities to create a helpline within a week so that all dog bite cases are reported immediately.

The top court had on July 28 taken suo motu cognisance of a media report of dog bite incident leading to rabies in Delhi.