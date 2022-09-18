‘Start respecting local languages’: Telangana minister tells IndiGo. Here’s why

A netizen wrote," While I am against Hindi imposition but here I don’t think it’s a discrimination issue. The crew needs to be able to communicate with those sitting in the emergency row in the unfortunate event of an emergency. Many times people are shifted if the crew feels they aren’t capable of handling an emergency situation or also if they are unwilling to operate the emergency exit. The discretion is the crew’s since they are best suited to determine safety measures that would impact all passengers"