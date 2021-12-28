Start working now for the kind of India you want in the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told IIT graduates on Tuesday and further noted that ‘a lot of time has already been wasted.’

PM Modi today addressed the 54th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur.

Noting that India too had started its new journey after Independence, he said, “By the time 25 years were completed, a lot of work should have been done for standing on our own feet. But a lot of time has been wasted."

“The country has lost a lot of time, two generations have gone by and so we should not miss even two moments now," he said.

Advising students not to take shortcuts for convenience, the PM said, “But my advice would be that you don't choose comfort. Choose challenge because whether you want it or not there are bound to be challenges in life and those who run away from them become victims."

It is the time for the students to take over the reins of the country’s development and start work on it “It is the responsibility of all of you to give direction to the country for the next 25 years, to give momentum to the country," he said.

Modi said the country is standing on the threshold of “immense opportunities", which brought big responsibilities as well.

He said these responsibilities also represented dreams for the country. “You and your generation have got the opportunity to realise those dreams and make a modern India."

He said the attitude of the IIT graduates was the same as that of the country -– to work towards bringing results rather than just make do.

(With inputs from agencies)

