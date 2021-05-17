Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with doctors from across the country about their learnings and suggestions on COVID-19.

During the interaction, PM Modi told the doctors that home-based care of COVID patients must be SOP driven. He also said that strategy of starting COVID vaccination with frontline warriors paid rich dividends in the second wave of the pandemic. About 90% of the health professionals in the country have already taken the first dose. Vaccines have ensured safety of most of the doctors.

The prime minister also thanked the medical fraternity for an exemplary fight in extraordinary circumstances of the second COVID wave, adding that the entire country is indebted to them.

India registered a dip in daily Covid-19 cases as the country reported 2,81,386 fresh cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 as 4,106 more people succumbed to the disease, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,11,74,076, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.10 per cent, it stated.

PM Modi noted that be it testing, supply of medicines or set-up of new infrastructure in record time, all these are being done at a fast pace. Several challenges of oxygen production and supply are being overcome. The steps taken by the country to augment human resources, like including MBBS students in Covid treatment, and ASHAs and Anganwadi workers in rural areas, provided extra support to the health system.

Pm Modi said that telemedicine has played a big role for patients in home isolation, and this service needs to be expanded in rural areas as well. He lauded the doctors who are forming teams and providing telemedicine service in villages. He appealed to doctors across the states to form similar teams, train final year MBBS students and MBBS interns, and work towards ensuring that all tehsils and districts of the country have telemedicine service.

Prime Minister also discussed the challenge of Mucormycosis and said that doctors may need to put in extra effort towards taking active steps and spreading awareness about it. He further underscored the importance of psychological care, along with the importance of physical care. He said that continuously fighting this long battle against the virus must be mentally challenging for the medical fraternity, but the power of faith of citizens stands with them in this fight.

During the interaction, the doctors thanked the Prime Minister for his guidance and leadership during the recent surge of cases. Doctors thanked the Prime Minister for prioritising the health care workers for vaccination. They informed the Prime Minister about their preparedness since the first wave of Covid and the challenges they faced in the second wave. The doctors shared their experiences, best practices and the innovative efforts. They informed that in the fight against Covid, every effort is also being made to take proper care of non-Covid patients. They also shared their experiences of increasing awareness among the public, including about sensitising patients against improper use of medicines.

The meeting was attended by Member (Health) NITI Aayog, Health Secretary, Pharmaceutical Secretary and other officers from PMO, Ministries and Departments of Central Government.

