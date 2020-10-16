Starting Monday, cut-off time for equity MFs to be restored to 3 pm

MUMBAI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has restored the cut-off time for equity mutual fund purchases and redemptions to 3 pm, effective Monday, according to a Sebi communication sent to mutual funds.

For debt and conservative hybrid funds, however, the truncated cut-off time will continue. A copy of Sebi communication to mutual funds on Thursday has been reviewed by Mint.

Sebi had reduced the cut-off time for availing the same day's net asset value (NAV) for mutual fund schemes, other than liquid and overnight, to 1 pm from 3 pm in April following the pandemic-induced disruptions to financial services. For liquid and overnight funds, the time was reduced to 12.30 pm from 1.30 pm.

"For debt schemes and conservative hybrid fund the cut-off timings may be continued till further notice by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) on the truncated market hours," Sebi has said in the circular.

The RBI in April had shortened debt and currency market hours, allowing trades from 10 am to 2 pm.

Sebi's restoration of cut-off time for equity mutual fund purchases and redemptions is based on representations from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on 29 September and 9 October.

"Considering that the banking operations are now gradually getting back to normal after the lockdown imposed was withdrawn by the local authorities, and since the stock exchange trading is functioning normally, it is proposed to restore or revert to the normal cut-off timings of 3 pm," Amfi had said in its communication.

The communication was restricted to equity and hybrid schemes, leaving debt funds out of its purview.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via