Starting today, You can’t use ₹2,000 notes HERE; find out details1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST
From today, this company won't accept ₹2,000 notes, aligning with the Reserve Bank of India's directive to remove the notes from circulation.
Starting today, Amazon India will cease to accept ₹2,000 notes for cash-on-delivery (COD) payments for orders that are fulfilled by Amazon. This move aligns with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) directive issued on May 19, which removed ₹2,000 banknotes from circulation and gave the public until 30 September to exchange or deposit them.