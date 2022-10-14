Startup Awiros to power AI-based video analytics for Bengaluru Safe City project

Startup Awiros to power AI-based video analytics for Bengaluru Safe City project2 min read . 05:55 PM IST
- The project is backed by the Indian government’s Nirbhaya Fund.
Deep tech startup company Awiros on Friday said that it has partnered with Bengaluru City Police to provide advanced video analytics for high-resolution surveillance cameras for Bengaluru Safe City project.
Bengaluru Safe City project aims to make India's tech capital a safer place for women. It will involve installation and operation of thousands of cameras across the city, and building a state-of-the-art command centre for the city's Police.
Awiros’ AI-based video intelligence platform, facial recognition system, automatic number plate recognition and other Video AI applications are going to help analysis of video feeds of over 7000 cameras spread across over 3000 locations in the Bengaluru city.
Awiros video analytics system will process and analyse the video feeds and identify persons and vehicles of interest as per the requirements of the city police.
It will help Bengaluru City Police to undertake real-time monitoring and situational analysis, and take timely actions to any potential crime being committed by offenders for the safety of the citizens, particularly women and children.
“At Awiros, we are committed to developing state-of-the-art AI-enabled Video intelligence technology which will significantly empower authorities and law enforcement agencies. We are honoured and excited to be part of this project, as for the very first time, an 100% indigenously developed and true make-in-India technology in Video AI space will be deployed for citizen safety initiatives at such a massive scale. It would be a game changer in women and child safety as verification of suspect identity, real-time intelligence gathering, attribute-based search and monitoring of criminals and suspects throughout the network of cameras in the city will be available on demand," said Yatin Kavishwar, Co-Founder and COO, Awiros
Honeywell has bagged a ₹496 crore contract from the Bengaluru City Police to install 7,000 cameras across 3,000 locations across Bengaluru.
